For the Record by David Cameron: A decent book by a decent man

Book review: Its defining realisation is that Cameron misunderstood Britishness

Matthew O'Toole
Caught blue-handed: David Cameron, then British prime minister, right, and Boris Johnson, during a British general election campaign event in Surbiton in 2015. Photograph: Toby Melville / /AFP/Getty Images

I had practically finished this review of David Cameron’s long-delayed autobiography when the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on his successor Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament.

Sitting in a hotel at the Labour Party Conference when the judgment came on the television, people cheered as Britain’s highest court declared a British prime minister had advised a British monarch to break the law. Not for the first time, people were quick to revive a now-infamous tweet from spring 2015. In it, David Cameron said British voters, just days away from a general election, faced “a simple and inescapable choice – stability and strong Government with me, or chaos with Ed Miliband”.

