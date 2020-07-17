Fleishman Is in Trouble is this week’s Irish Times Eason book offer. You can buy Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel for just €4.99, a saving of €6, when you buy The Irish Times at any Eason’s branch this weekend. Our review called it a a tour de force teeming with insights and humour.

*

In tomorrow’s Irish Times, Emma Donoghue is interviewed by Róisín Ingle in the Magazine about her novel on Ireland’s Spanish flu epidemic, The Pull of the Stars; while Sheila O’Flanagan talks to Róisín in Ticket about The Women Who Ran Away; Reviews include Diarmaid Ferriter on Making Ryan’s Daughter by Paul Rowan; Des Traynor on Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell; Chris Kissane on Black Abolitionists in Ireland by Christine Kinealy; Declan O’Driscoll on Eley Williams’s The Liar’s Dictionary; Laura Kennedy on X+Y: A Mathematician’s Manifesto for Rethinking Gender by Dr Eugenia Cheng; Barry Pierce on If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha; Sarah Gilmartin on Olive by Emma Gannon.

*

Paper Lanterns is a new journal that focuses on all things teen and YA literature. Their upcoming issue two will be published on Thursday , July 23rd, and will feature short stories, poetry, flash fiction, artwork, photography, essays, articles and book reviews from adult and teen writers and artists over the age of 13 years old.

The editors are hosting an online launch for issue two on their YouTube channel on July 23rd at 7pm, with readings and discussions from their contributors. For more information, please visit paperlanternslit.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*

Dervla McTiernan has had a very good week. The Scholar won the Thriller Writers award in the US for best original paperback (The Chain by Adriaan mcKinty won best hardcover novel) and was shortlisted for Australia’s Davitt crime award. She also signed a seven-figure deal with HarperCollins for a trio of standalone novels set in the US. Shane Salerno at the Story Factory brokered the world rights agreement. He said she has sold more than 400,000 copies of her Cormac Reilly series, including The Scholar and The Ruin, which is currently in development as a TV series.

*

Cúirt International Festival of Literature in partnership with One World Publications and Dubray Books present a special virtual event celebrating the launch of The Wild Laughter, the latest novel from Caoilinn Hughes, on Wednesday, July 22d, at 7pm. Jloin Caoilinn in converation with fellow author Kevin Barry. Booking from dubraybooks.ie

*

Clerkenwell Films have optioned the TV rights for Rewind, the psychological thriller by Irish writer Catherine Ryan Howard. Rewind was published by Corvus last August and it reached number two on the Irish Times bestseller chart. It was published in paperback on July 2nd. Her fourth thriller, The Nothing Man, is published on August 20th.

Rewind opens with a murder captured on film, before spooling back to reveal the events leading up to this shocking event, with many unexpected twists and reveals along the way. Clerkenwell Films’ credits include Misfits, Lovesick and The End of the F***ing World.

Producer Rachelle Constant said: “Catherine Ryan Howard’s Rewind is a high-concept, non-linear story that had us hooked from the start. It’s full of twists and turns, set in a wonderfully intriguing coastal community, where doubt and darkness lie not far from the glossier façade of city life. We can’t wait to bring this story to the screen.”

Ryan Howard says: “I’ve always described the experience of reading Rewind as being like watching a videotape where the actions of play, fast-forward and rewind guide the reader to the story’s reveal. The prospect of seeing this unfold on screen is beyond exciting. I’m a huge fan of Clerkenwell’s - rewatching Lovesick has got me through lockdown - and I can’t wait to see what they do with Rewind.”

*

Loopline Film, in association with the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith, presents the online premiere of James Joyce, Reluctant Groom, the extraordinary story of how after living together for almost three decades James Joyce married Nora Barnacle in London on 4 July 1931.

The poet Niall McDevitt takes us on a London-based Bloomsday walk stopping at the houses of people who were closely connected with Joyce and his career. One of them, Wyndham Lewis, coined the phrase ‘the Men of 1914’ to describe himself, Joyce, TS Eliot and Ezra Pound.

A highlight of the film is when Niall takes us to the house where James and Nora lived for the best part of a year on Campden Grove. This thirty minute poetic documentary is a rollercoaster ride through the lives of some of the giants of twentieth century literature.