Flanndemic: Frank McNally on the infectious appeal of Flann O’Brien

Fifty-five years after he died an apparent failure, or at best a niche literary figure, the cult of Flann O’Brien continues to grow. So, it seems, does his output. The latter may now even be growing, in the Covid cliche, exponentially. For no sooner had Dalkey Archive Press published a collection of all his known letters, in 2018, than a different kind of press – a rediscovered cupboard in his old drinking haunt, the Palace Bar in Dublin – has now yielded a new cache, published as The Lost Letters of Flann O’Brien.

It’s a one-sided correspondence, in which many famous contemporaries of the real-life Brian O’Nolan reply to variously eccentric letters he has sent them. And on closer inspection, the authors are just as spurious as the ones he himself often hid behind while making mischief on the Irish Times Letters page. But just to complicate things, some of the real writers of this collection are themselves celebrities, including the winners of three Booker Prizes and a Pulitzer, not to mention an Oscar nominee.