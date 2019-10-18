“What are you whoring the poor child out for tonight? A crate of own-brand baked beans, a hotel break in Kilrush?” The embittered husband of an Irish influencer asks his wife about her work plans for the day. They include, over the course of the novel, selling a wholly fabricated version of a perfect family life to thousands of young women eager to believe the fairytale.

What does it say about our culture that so many people live through their phones, watching other people’s lives with feelings that range at best to aspirational and at worst to envy, anxiety and despair? This is a fundamental question of Sophie White’s entertaining and timely debut novel, Filter This.