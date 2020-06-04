Father Ted creator to publish spoof Dominic Cummings diary

Faber is to publish a satirical spoof Dominic Cummings diary written by the Father Ted cowriter Arthur Mathews.

The Cummings Files: Confidential – Thoughts, Ideas, Actions by Dominic Cummings is “an illuminating collection of diary entries, notes-to-self and crumpled Post-its”, according to the publisher. “We reveal what’s really going on in the Cummings brain.” It will be published on October 29th.

“Dominic Cummings has a lively mind,” the blurb explains. “He is constantly thinking; planning; coming up with big ideas. During a time of momentous events in Britain (Brexit, a general election, the Covid 19 pandemic) the government’s chief adviser has been writing down his thoughts – in diaries, blog posts, Post-it notes and any scrap of paper he can find.

“Discovered in an abandoned backpack on a train (was the government’s chief adviser breaking the lockdown regulations for an unnecessary journey? Surely not), we reveal the intriguing contents.

Arthur Mathews. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

These include: the full story of those trips to Durham (he travelled up every weekend – once on a horse and cart); his plans for a biopic of Otto Von Bismarck (starring Sanjeev Bhaskar); the contents of his 1995 Russian diary (which he planned to destroy); what happens when you hit Michael Gove over the head with a pencil; his close relationship with the prime minister (and reaction to his death when given wrong information by Matt Hancock).”

As well as the cult sitcom Father Ted, which Mathews wrote with Graham Linehan, his writing credits include the musical I Keano, with Michael Nugent and Paul Woodfull, and the sitcoms Paris, Toast of London and Hippies. His books include Well-Remembered Days: Eoin O’Ceallaigh’s Memoir of a Twentieth-century Catholic Life and Notes from a Lost Tribe: The Poor Ould Fellas, written with Declan Lynch.