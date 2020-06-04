Father Ted co-writer produces Dominic Cummings satire

Faber is to publish a satirical spoof Dominic Cummings diary written by Father Ted co-writer Arthur Mathews.

Cummings, the chief adviser to British prime minister Boris Johnson, is a controverial political strategist, who was previously director of the Vote Leave Brexit campaign and chief adviser to Tory minister Michael Gove. Last month, leaders and many Tory MPs called for him to resign after it was revealed that he had travelled to his parents’ farm in Durham during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Cummings Files: CONFIDENTIAL – Thoughts, Ideas, Actions by Dominic Cummings is described as “an illuminating collection of diary entries, notes-to-self and crumpled post-its. We reveal what’s really going on in the Cummings brain…” It will be published on October 29th.

“Dominic Cummings has a lively mind,” the blurb explains. “He is constantly thinking; planning; coming up with BIG ideas. During a time of momentous events in Britain (Brexit, a general election, the Covid 19 pandemic) the government’s chief adviser has been writing down his thoughts – in diaries, blog posts, on post-it notes and any scrap of paper he can find.

“Discovered in an abandoned back-pack on a train (was the Government’s chief adviser breaking the lockdown regulations for an unnecessary journey? – surely not), we reveal the intriguing contents.

These include:

The full story of those trips to Durham (he travelled up every weekend – once on a horse and cart)

His plans for a biopic of Otto Von Bismarck (starring Sanjeev Bhaskar)

The contents of his 1995 Russian diary (which he planned to destroy)

What happens when you hit Michael Gove over the head with a pencil

His close relationship with the prime minister (and reaction to his death when given wrong information by Matt Hancock)”

Arthur Mathews, left, with Matt Berry, co-writers of Toast on Toast. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

As well as the cult sitcom Father Ted, co-written with Graham Linehan, Mathews’ writing credits include the musical I Keano, with Michael Nugent and Paul Woodfull, and the sitcoms Paris, Toast of London and Hippies. His books include Well-Remembered Days: Eoin O’Ceallaigh’s Memoir of a Twentieth-century Catholic Life and Notes from a Lost Tribe: The Poor Ould Fellas, co-written with Declan Lynch.