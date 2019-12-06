Everyone in fashion today accepts that the industry is undergoing rapid and massive change, with sustainability one of its biggest issues. Fashionopolis, Dana Thomas’s new book on the subject, outlines the human and environmental cost of fast fashion and reports on the efforts of those trying to make it less damaging and wasteful.

The figures speak for themselves. The clothing industry churns out 80 billion garments annually – shoppers buy up to five times more clothing now than they did in 1980, averaging 68 items a year. Zara, the world’s largest fashion brand produced more than 450 million items in 2018, for example.