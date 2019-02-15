Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton: this week’s Irish Times Eason offer

A sneak preview of tomorrow’s books pages

 

This weekend’s Eason offer when (what do you mean, if?) you buy The Irish Times is a cracker. Save €7 on the cover price of the bestseller Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton. Yours for just €4.99. Read Catherine Conroy’s interview with the author to whet your appetite.

Recent work by Emilie Pine, Sinéad Gleeson and Derek O’Connor have set Irish writers a high bar for the personal essay. Tomorrow, I’d encourage you to read Caragh Maxwell’s account of her conflicted relationship with her body, which she felt had betrayed her in multiple ways, not least cancer. It is a remarkable piece of writing by a first-year student at Sligo IT.

Ticket’s cover story is Anna Carey’s interview with bestselling crime author Tana French, whose new novel, The Wych Elm, got a rave review by Stephen King, no less, in the New York Times.

Rónán Hession, debut author of Leonard and Hungry Paul, has written about the joy of the shorter read, selecting eight great sub-200 page novels for your reading pleasure.

Our reviews include Darach MacDonald on The Border by Diarmaid Ferriter; John Boyne on Late in the Day by Tessa Hadley; Sarah Gilmartin on Number One Chinese Restaurant by Lillian Li; Niamh Donnelly on Happening by Annie Ernaux, translated by Tanya Leslie; Anthony Roche on Vol V of The Collected Letters of WB Yeats 1908-1910; Pat Nugent on Fire and Blood by George RR Martin; Ian O’Riordan on Winning for Ireland: How Irish Athletes Conquered the World Peter Byrne; Houman Barekat on Mothlight by Adam Scovell; Declan O’Driscoll on Adele by Leila Slimani, translated by Sam Taylor; Lucie Shelly on The Spirit of Science Fiction by Roberto Bolaño, translated by Natasha Wimmer; Emma Flynn on Unwinding of the Miracle by Julie Yip-Williams; Claire Hennessy on the best new YA fiction; Rob Doyle’s old favourite this week is The Gladiators by Arthur Koestler; and there is a new poem by Vona Groarke.

