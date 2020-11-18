Enya: A Treatise on Unguilty Pleasures: engaging, entertaining look at a pop phenomenon
Chilly Gonzales digs engagingly into Enya's music to illuminate fashion, taste and aesthetics
Enya: “She is ethereal, pure, but more than that, she is our good mother, and she wants us to know that everything will be okay.” Photograph: Alan Betson
Enya is a leveller. From school teachers to bank executives, from dance instructors to postmen: they might disagree on much else, but none will fail to appreciate Enya – her lucent mulitracked voice, her lyrical fantasies, her synthesized orchestral tones.
If you’re Irish and over a certain age, there’s another element – nostalgia. Weren’t times simpler and less stressful back in 1988, when Orinoco Flow simultaneously struck the top of the UK and the Irish charts, giving the nation a moment of collective pride?