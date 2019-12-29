Enoch Powell: Radical and racist figure still haunts British politics
Book review: Not another biography of his unconventional career, but a study of his ideas
Conservative MP Enoch Powell (centre) speaking at a Get Britain Out rally in February 1974. Photograph: Wesley/Keystone/Getty Images
A spectre haunts British politics, his controversial views still resounding on right and left.
Like Tory Brexiteers, he weaponised racism and xenophobia, opposed guarantees of human rights, rejected constraints on the “free market”, and lionised “sovereignty”. Like Jeremy Corbyn, he opposed foreign military intervention, Britain’s nuclear arsenal, alliance with an imperial America, and British membership of a European Union.