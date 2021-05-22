Empire of Pain: America’s opioid crisis and the family behind it

As the United States reels from the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed close to 600,000 lives, another epidemic has been quietly raging across the country.

Last year alone, more than 80,000 Americans died from overdoses, continuing a trend stretching back to the early 2000s. According to many experts, America’s opioid epidemic has been the biggest public health crisis facing the country in decades. Remarkably, the majority of opioid deaths are linked to legally-available drugs prescribed by doctors.