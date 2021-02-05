Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin’s Collected Poems: shape-shifting, tantalising, dream-words
Fine sense of form anchors every poem in this timeless collection
Writer Eilean Ni Chuilleanain Photograph: Eric Luke
“I have a pain in our teeth…” says Sister Mary Anthony in Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin’s J’ai Mal Á Nos Dents quarter way through her Collected Poems – not just one nun’s community mindset, but also a reflection of Ní Chuilleanáin’s often puzzling point of view. As her gaze shifts, time stretches and collapses. Sometimes boundaries dissolve – like this Dublin scene on Corpus Christi Sunday:
…Cross a lane: a kitchen
bare, darkening… one shadow milk bottle,
…basement - a bald man in his sleeves
. . . whose lives
bulge against me, as soft as plums in a bag
sagging in summer… (Atlantis)