Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin’s Collected Poems: shape-shifting, tantalising, dream-words

“I have a pain in our teeth…” says Sister Mary Anthony in Eiléan Ní Chuilleanáin’s J’ai Mal Á Nos Dents quarter way through her Collected Poems – not just one nun’s community mindset, but also a reflection of Ní Chuilleanáin’s often puzzling point of view. As her gaze shifts, time stretches and collapses. Sometimes boundaries dissolve – like this Dublin scene on Corpus Christi Sunday:

…Cross a lane: a kitchen

bare, darkening… one shadow milk bottle,

…basement - a bald man in his sleeves

. . . whose lives

bulge against me, as soft as plums in a bag

sagging in summer… (Atlantis)