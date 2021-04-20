Early Morning Riser: A comfort blanket of a book

Who isn’t in need of a feelgood read these days? Katherine Heiny’s second novel is the perfect antidote to these anxious times, a comfort blanket of a book that charts the lives of ordinary folks in a wise and witty narrative. A central preoccupation is the importance of community, something that has become all the more important in the face of a global pandemic.

Early Morning Riser is pre-pandemic, and all the more comforting for it. Her community of Boyne City, Michigan is a small, self-contained town whose location in a slight hollow cuts the inhabitants off (quite literally with the lack of mobile phone coverage) from the obstructions of the outside world.