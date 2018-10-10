Dublin Book Festival highlights revealed

Details have been announced today by director Julianne Mooney of the programme for the 2018 Dublin Book Festival, which is now in its 12th year.

Most events are free and will take place in Smock Alley Theatre, Temple Bar as well as in satellite venues including: The Gutter Bookshop, Irish Writers Centre, National Library of Ireland, RDS Library, EPIC The Irish Emmigration Museum, National Botanic Gardens, Dublin Port and more. For full details see dublinbookfestival.com

IN CONVERSATIONS

The 2018 Festival will open with Prof Luke O’Neill, one of Ireland’s most exciting scientists, talking about our amazing existence and the future of humankind, exploring topics from his book Humanology (Gill Books) (Science Gallery at Trinity College).

The Stinging Fly magazine this year marked its 20th anniversary with the publication of Stinging Fly Stories. Join the founding editor Declan Meade and current editor Sally Rooney as they introduce readings and reminiscences by contributors past and present. (Smock Alley Theatre).

Should we avoid classifications such as ‘Irish writer’, ‘woman writer’, ‘black writer’, ‘gay writer’, ‘Jewish writer’ etc? Books used to be banned in Ireland because society disapproved of the morals of an author. Now in the era of #MeToo and other campaigns, are we in danger of reverting to moral censorship? Joseph O’Connor, Paula Meehan and Rob Doyle discuss these and more issues in a panel discussion chaired by Ciaran Carty. (Smock Alley Theatre)

Sit in on an enlightening conversation between three authors perfectly placed to observe the stories emerging from Ireland’s diverse communities. Writer and scholar Melatu Uche Okorie’s, whose debut short story collection, This Hostel Life (Skein Press), tells stories inspired by life in direct provision, and journalist Sorcha Pollak, whose book New to the Parish (New Island), offers a compilation of personal stories shared by immigrants, talk with Bryan Fanning, professor of migration and social policy at UCD and author of Migration and the Making of Ireland (UCD Press). (EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, CHQ Building)

Explore the Art of the Short Story with Éilís Ní Dhuibhne, Nuala O’Connor and William Wall in conversation with Paula Shields (National Library of Ireland)

Presented in association with Poetry Ireland, a poetry reading and conversation with poets Rosamund Taylor and Toby Buckley and artist and activist Will St Leger discussing Irish LGBTQI+ poetry; the importance of a plurality of voices in contemporary poetry; and the question of resistance to – and necessity of – poetry from the margins. Chaired by Ailbhe Smyth (Smock Alley Theatre)

Mental health, substance abuse, sexuality and bereavement are just some of the topics discussed by authors Emilie Pine – Notes to Self (Tramp Press) – and Arnold Thomas Fanning – Mind on Fire: A Memoir of Madness and Recovery (Penguin Ireland), in conversation with Sinéad Gleeson. (Smock Alley Theatre)

The Other Irish Tradition – edited by Rob Doyle and published by Dalkey Archive Press – is a colourful anthology that celebrates the experimental strain in Irish literature, from Laurence Sterne and Jonathan Swift to the bleeding edge of contemporary writing. Don’t miss the editor in conversation with contributors (Irish Writers Centre, Parnell Square)

Join Margaret Kelleher as she leads a panel discussion with Dr Niamh Howlin and Johnny Joyce on the Maamtrasna murder case of 1882– notorious for its failure to provide interpretation and translation services for monoglot Irish speakers – and the ramifications of translation on the lives of all involved, up to the present day. Chaired by Mr Justice Peter Kelly (Green Street Courthouse).

Beirt údar as Cúige Uladh, Réaltán Ní Leannáin agus Prionsias Mac a’ Bhaird, ag léamh as úrscéalta nua dá gcuid: Cití na gCártaí (Cois Life) agus Tairngreacht (LeabhairCOMHAR) faoi seach. Plé faoin léitheoireacht agus faoin scríbhneoireacht, agus seisiún ceisteanna i ndiaidh na léamha. Réaltán Ní Leannáin and Prionsias Mac a’ Bhaird read from recent works of fiction: Cití na gCártaí (Cois Life) and Tairngreacht (LeabhairCOMHAR) respectively. Readings followed by discussion and author Q&A. (An Siopa Leabhar, Harcourt Street).

The festival presents the work of a generation of inspiring women: True: Stories About Ireland’s Iconic Women (Poolbeg Press) by Martina Devlin; Nano Nagle: The Life and the Legacy (Irish Academic Press) by Deirdre Raftery; Bold, Brilliant and Bad: Irish Women From History (The O’Brien Press) by Marian Broderick; Hanna Sheehy Skeffington: Suffragette and Sinn Féiner: Her Memoirs and Political Writings (UCD Press) and Irish Women and the Vote (Irish Academic Press) by Margaret Ward; and Markievicz – A Most Outrageous Rebel (Merrion Press) by Lindie Naughton. Leading the discussion will be Madeleine Keane as they tackle the history of Irish women and how they can inspire modern feminist movements. (Smock Alley Theatre)

Andrea Carter, Brian Cregan, Madeleine D’Arcy and John O’Donnell in conversation with Danielle McLaughlin will present short readings from the Counterparts anthology, followed by a discussion on the common ground between Law and Literature. Counterparts is an exciting new anthology featuring original writing from Irish authors with legal backgrounds alongside selected extracts from law reports. (Smock Alley Theatre)

Explore historical figures brought to life in this lively discussion with historian and broadcaster David McCullagh, author of De Valera: Rule (1932-1975) Volume 2 (Gill Books), and Fergus O’Farrell, author of Cathal Brugha (UCD Press). (RDS Library, Ballsbridge)

Expect a wealth of insights from four of Ireland’s most daring new voices with Caitriona Lally, Darragh Martin, Aoibheann McCann and Sue Rainsford in conversation with Sue Leonard. These disparate voices are drawn together by a shared focus on the isolated lives of characters who struggle to belong, and who are ultimately forced to carve their own paths. (Smock Alley Theatre)

For a reassessment of Europe’s greatest demographic crisis of the 19th century, join History Ireland editor, Tommy Graham, and authors John Gibney (ed, The Great Irish Famine, Pen & Sword/History Ireland), Patricia Byrne (The Preacher and the Prelate: The Achill Mission Colony and the Battle for Souls in Famine Ireland, Irish Academic Press), and Peter Gray (The Great Irish Famine, 1845-1850 in J Kelly (ed.), Cambridge History of Ireland, Vol 3 Cambridge University Press). (Dublin Port HQ, East Wall)

Emotional Resilience (Hachette Ireland) author Dr Harry Barry and The Secret Life of Adults (Gill Books) author Allison Keating discuss the importance of good mental health, and how to safeguard your mental wellbeing in everyday life, chaired by Jennifer O’Connell. (Smock Alley Theatre)

EXHIBITIONS

Throughout the Festival there are a number of exhibitions to explore at Smock Alley Theatre.

The Royal Irish Academy, in partnership with NUI Galway and supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, has created a pop-up exhibition based on the book Judging Shaw (Royal Irish Academy) by Fintan O’Toole.

Explore the Elder Lemons Exhibition, an exhibition of six book publishing portraits, painted in oils by Michael O’Brien, founder of The O’Brien Press which will be on display.

See your favourite stories come alive with book art sculptures on display throughout Dublin Book Festival in a special exhibition in association with Ballyfermot College of Further Education.

BUSINESS

Join some of Ireland’s most exciting entrepreneurs will be discussing how they have applied innovative approaches in order to meet the challenges facing the book industry. Learn more in The Business Clinic (Smock Alley Theatre).

The 6th Publishing Ireland annual trade day will explore the challenges of creating a coherent and profitable publishing brand, together with the changes in the Irish consumer market over the past 10 years. Hear from Irish and international industry experts for a day-long series of talks and discussions on the business and future of books. (Smock Alley Theatre).

Meet The Publishers, as the panel of experts discuss strategies for online marketing, resources for book design and layout, the pitfalls and common mistakes that authors make when submitting their manuscripts, editing techniques – from the slushpile to the printer! Mariel Deegan is general manager of New Island Books, Deirdre Nolan is commissioning editor for Gill Books, and Ivan O’Brien is managing director of The O’Brien Press. (Smock Alley Theatre)

WALKING TOURS

Put on your walking shoes for on these literary themed walking tours.

Join historian and author Pat Liddy on a fascinating stroll in the ancient area surrounding the historic Smock Alley Theatre dedicated to some of the stories and writers inspired by Dublin.

“From Dublin Castle and the Four Courts to College Green and the Custom House, this Revolutionary Dublin, Walking Tour, based on John Gibney and Donal Fallon’s Revolutionary Dublin, 1912-1923: A Walking Guide (The Collins Press), will explore the architectural, political, military and social history of Dublin from the Easter Rising to the end of the Civil War.

Learn about Christopher Moriarty’s fascination with the river Liffey, which he has spent his academic and professional career studying. He will be using this knowledge, also imparted in his new forthcoming book The River Liffey – History and Heritage (The Collins Press), to guide this walk.

This People of the City walking tour with Frank Cullen will introduce a motley crew of quirky local residents, while also mentioning the various newspaper presses, coffee-shops, taverns and houses of ill repute that they frequented. Participants will be gifted copies of Irish Historic Towns Atlas: Dublin (3 Vols) by the Royal Irish Academy so that you can continue to learn about Dublin city at home.

LAUNCHES

The History of Irish Book Publishing (The History Press) the first comprehensive record of and examination into one of the most important and vibrant cultural sectors of Irish life by Tony Farmar, with a final chapter by Conor Kostick, a meticulously researched and beautifully written examination of the development of our industry. (Smock Alley Theatre, 16th)

Ciaran Carty’s new book Writer to Writer: The Republic of Elsewhere (The Lilliput Press) Providing a rare glimpse inside some of the world’s most creative minds, this genre-crossing collection of articles and essays covers topics such as history, politics, sexuality, and class, while also reflecting the distinguished career of one of Ireland’s leading critics and broadcasters. (Smock Alley Theatre, 16th)

Ezekiel, the debut novel by Irish author John Fanning (La Muse Books) which draws an affecting and inspiring picture of life in Provençal France before and after the second World War. ( Smock Alley Theatre, 17th)

The launch of the first poetry titles from The Irish Pages Press: The Buried Breath by Ciarán O’Rourke and Blue Sandbar Moon by Chris Agee (Smock Alley Theatre, 17th)

Poetry collections Catch Me While You Have the Light by Richard Halperin and Fred Johnston’s Rogue States (Salmon Poetry) (Books Upstairs, D’Olier Street, 17th)

A Brilliant Void, the fifth in Tramp Press’ Recovered Voices series. Edited and introduced by Jack Fennell, A Brilliant Void gathers 15 darkly funny stories which illuminate a side of Irish literary history that is often overlooked. With work by Frances Power Cobbe, Fitz-James O’Brien, Charlotte McManus, Cathal Ó Sándair, and many more. (The Gutter Bookshop, 17th)

Nine authors, seemingly ordinary people, wrote Stories from Ordinary Lives (Silver Thread). In the third act of their life, they look back and gather the stories of their childhood, younger years, or their experience of ageing. We follow them back in time. (Smock Alley Theatre, 18th).

Hungarian-born Csilla Toldy’s new poetry collection: Vertical Montage (Lapwing Publications). (Books Upstairs, D’Olier Street)

International PEN’s Women’s Manifesto in Ireland. The founding principle of the PEN Charter asserts that ‘literature knows no frontiers.’ As Irish PEN’s Freedom to Write Campaign in association with the Irish Writers Centre WORD group gains momentum, hear about how this manifesto will affect women imprisoned for their words and strengthen the existing campaign. Join Anne Enright, June Considine, Frank Geary and Vanessa Fox O’Loughlin (Smock Alley Theatre, 18th)

Poet Moyra Donaldson and artist Paddy Lennon have together created Blood Horses (Lagan Press), a creative and moving dialogue between poem and painting which tells the stories of three famous stallions, looks at the relationship between humans and horses and the effect they have on our lives (RDS Library, Ballsbridge, 18th, rds.ie/library)

EVENTS and WORKSHOPS

Heartland: Words and Music from the Soul’s High Lonesome Valley. In this show by Patrick McCabe, with his complement of guest musicians including Ian Lynch of Lankum, the spirit of this nether-world which defies time and exists in several different dimensions at once, is omnipresent – as are the ghosts of Patrick Kavanagh, Joyce and Daffy Duck. (Smock Alley Theatre, 18th)

Dublin City Public Libraries Readers’ Morning. A morning of book chat with gifted writers, hosted by author and journalist Dave Kenny with John Boyne, Carmel Harrington, Mary Kennedy, David Park, Lesley Pearse and Sinéad Moriarty. (Smock Alley Theatre, 17th)

The Irish Writers Centre’s Takin’ the Mic returns to Dublin Book Festival for a fantastic evening of poetry and prose. Hosted by writer Sarah Maria Griffin, the evening will feature guest performances as well as the usual open mic for writers, spoken-word artists, comedians and musicians. All are welcome to perform. See www.irishwriterscentre.ie for the performers’ sign-up list. (Smock Alley Theatre, 16th)

In this travel writing workshop with Manchán Magan participants will learn how to structure absorbing sentences and meld anecdote, insight and a sense of place into timeless pieces of writing for either personal memoir, travel journalism or literature – transforming the sights, sounds and soul of a journey into engaging prose. (Irish Writers Centre, Parnell Square, 17th)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME

Take part in a Story Writing Workshop in association with Fighting Words

(Age 8-10) (Fighting Words, 17th Nov, 10.30am, Freee entry)

Chill out with a book in The Winter Garden at Smock Alley Theatre (12.00pm - 4.30pm 17th & 18th Nov, Free entry, drop in)

Try the Children’s Pirate Treasure Hunt (Smock Alley Theatre, 17th & 18th Nov, Free entry)

Learn more about the weather in this event with meteorologist Joanna Donnelly and illustrator Fuchsia MacAree packed with interesting facts and mind-blowing experiments, based on their new book The Great Irish Weather Book (Gill Books) (Age 6+) Smock Alley Theatre, 17th Nov, 12.30pm Free entry Places limited, booking essential)

Share a Story with Patricia Forde in a fun storytelling session (Smock Alley Theatre 17th Nov, 11.30am, Free entry Booking advised) and Peter Donnelly (18th Nov, 11.30am)

Get advice and inspiration at the CBI Book Clinic, (Smock Alley Theatre 17th Nov, 1pm Drop in event, no booking required)

Go Wild About Nature! with Juanita Browne (Age 7+) The Auditorium, National Botanic Gardens, 18th Nov, 11.30am, Free entry

Laureate na nÓg Sarah Crossan believes we all have poetry within us. Explore your inner poet at the #WeAreThePoets Pop-up Stand, where you can try your hand at blackout poems, magnetic poetry, and more. Be part of our online anthology by taking a pic of your poem and posting it with the hashtag #WeAreThePoets. Smock Alley Theatre, 18th Nov, 12pm, Free entry, Drop in, no booking required)

Join Aga Grandowicz and Rob Maguire, authors of Dr. Hibernica Finch’s Compelling Compendium of Irish Animals (Little Island Books), on a journey through the homes and habitats of Irish animals Smock Alley Theatre, 18th Nov, 12.15pm Free entry, Places limited, booking essential)

Take part in The Big Draw with Alan Nolan, (Smock Alley Theatre 18th Nov, 1pm Drop-in, no booking required)