Dracul by Dacre Stoker with JD Barker is this weekend’s Irish Times Eason offer

Dracul by Dacre Stoker with JD Barker is this weekend’s Irish Times offer at Eason’s. When you buy the newspaper, you can also purchase the novel for €4.99, a saving of €7.

Stephen Sexton has won the £5,000 Felix Dennis Prize for Best First Collection for If All the World and Love Were Young; Fiona Benson won the £10,000 Forward Prize for Best Collection for Vertigo & Ghost; and the £1,000 Forward Prize for Best Single Poem went to Parwana Fayyaz for Forty Names.

Look out tonight at 8pm on irishtimes.com/books for news of the An Post Irish Book Award shortlists.

Congratulations to Niamh Donnelly, who has been shortlisted for Irish newspaper critic of the year for her Irish Times book reviews, alongside my colleagfues Patrick Freyne and Fintan O’Toole.

In Sunshine or in Shadow: How Boxing Brought Hope in the Troubles by Donald McRae has made this year’s William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award shortlist along with two-time winner Duncan Hamilton; Andy Woodward with Tom Watt; Adharanand Finn, Lara Prior-Palmer and Rick Reilly.

Casey Cep, Laura Cumming, Hallie Rubenhold, William Feaver, Julia Lovell and Azadeh Moaveni have been shortlisted for the £50,000 Baillie Gifford Prize for Non-Fiction.

Dubray Books opens its first new store in over 15 years in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre this weekend withlots of fun events. Next month, it hosts book signings with Richie Sadlier (16th); Niall Breslin ( 23rd); and Jamie Heaslip (30th).

This Saturday’s books coverage includes an interview with Jack Reacher author Lee Child by Declan Burke; the Irish Border maps out his foray into publishing to Patrick Freyne; there is an extract from 40 Years of the Dublin Marathon; and this month’s New Irish Writing winning story and poem. Reviews include Paschal Donohoe on John Walsh’s Peter Sutherland biography The Globalist and The Responsible Globalist by Hassan Damluji; Niamh Donnelly on Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas by Adam Kay; Johnny Rogan on Barefoot Pilgrimage by Andrea Corr; Seán Hewitt on Time Lived, Without its Flow by Denise Riley; Derek Turner on The Boundless Sea: A Human History of the Oceans by David Abulafia; Jonathan McAloon on Jesse Ball’s The Divers’ Game; Sarah Gilmartin on The Crossed Out Notebook by Nicolas Giacobone; and the best new YA fiction by Claire Hennessy.