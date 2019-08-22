Down by the Liffeyside: My grandfather wrote Amhrán na bhFiann

Book review: The best bit of Colbert Kearney’s memoir is about Peadar Kearney

Updated: about 13 hours ago
Richard Pine
Peadar Kearney: Colbert’s grandfather was the author of the Irish national anthem.

“Misery memoir” has unfortunately become the standard genre for personal histories. Frank McCourt has a lot to answer for. Colbert Kearney’s affectionate account of his family background should, therefore come as a relief, for it is a “happiness memoir”.

In fact he remarks that “Con and Maisie [his parents] ensured that none of their children would ever be in a position to write a misery memoir.”

