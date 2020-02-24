Diary of a Wimpy Kid series dominates most-borrowed list

All but two of the top 20 most borrowed titles from Irish libraries last year were children’s books, according to new figures obtained from the Local Government Management Agency.

The most popular title among readers during 2019 was Double Down, the 11th book in the best-selling Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by US author Jeff Kinney.

As in previous years, the list of most borrowed books in 2019 was dominated by the series about the adventures of American schoolboy, Greg Heffley, with seven other Diary of a Wimpy Kid titles also featuring in the top 20, with six ranked in the top 10.

The other titles in the top 10 were the My Mr Men complete collection (2nd); Wonder by R J Palacio (4th) and Bad Dad by David Walliams (10th).

The only adult novels to break the stranglehold of children’s authors on the list of most borrowed books last year were Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman (11th) and Skin Deep by Liz Nugent (19th) – one of three books by Irish authors in the Top 20. The others were Marita Conlon-McKenna’s Under the Hawthorn Tree (18th) and Bumpfizzle the Best on Planet Earth by Patricia Forde (20th).

Details of the most borrowed books and authors from Irish libraries have been compiled by the LGMA in advance of the first-ever National Library Open Day which takes place next Saturday when libraries across the country will showcase the range of events and activities they offer on a regular basis.