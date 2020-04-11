In the year following the first Moon landing of 1969, the poet and musician Gill- Scott Heron illustrated the inequality that existed between millions of impoverished African-Americans struggling to afford basic necessities and the soaring ambition of white America which had just spent $25.4 billion ($180 billion in today’s money) sending a few white men further than the American Dream ever promised, when he wrote that:

“A rat done bit my sister Nell, with whitey on the moon, Her face and arms begin to swell, and whitey’s on the moon. I can’t pay no doctor bills, but whitey’s on the moon.”