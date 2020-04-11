Deaths of Despair and the Future of Capitalism review

Anne Case and Angus Deaton’s simplistic analysis fails to do service to sociological ill

Gary Gannon
A globalised world has served to deliver an environment where working-class people are congested in where they live, but lonely in how they are expected to exist.

In the year following the first Moon landing of 1969, the poet and musician Gill- Scott Heron illustrated the inequality that existed between millions of impoverished African-Americans struggling to afford basic necessities and the soaring ambition of white America which had just spent $25.4 billion ($180 billion in today’s money) sending a few white men further than the American Dream ever promised, when he wrote that:

“A rat done bit my sister Nell, with whitey on the moon, Her face and arms begin to swell, and whitey’s on the moon. I can’t pay no doctor bills, but whitey’s on the moon.”

