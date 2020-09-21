Death in Her Hands: A rare disaster from Ottessa Moshfegh

Book review: Bland and with a paltry plot, Ottessa Moshfegh’s book is bitterly disappointing

Barry Pierce
Novelist Ottessa Moshfegh. Photograph: Krystal Griffiths

Novelist Ottessa Moshfegh. Photograph: Krystal Griffiths

You’re in New York, it’s 1962, and you’re in the audience for the premiere of Aaron Copland’s newest work, Connotations. You don’t know it yet, but you’re about to witness one of the most public failures of 20th-century classical music.

Copland, who made his name composing sweeping works of Americana lusciousness, decided write Connotations in twelve-tone, thus making it largely atonal. The piece was an aural Hindenburg. Jacqueline Kennedy, rendered stupefied by the piece, was only able to muster up an “Oh, Mr Copland” when she met the composer afterwards.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.