Dear Life: Answering our questions about death without us having to ask them out loud
Book review: Junior doctor Rachel Clarke is not afraid to take on big issues but therein lies the rub
Dear Life addresses one of the most complex and feared realities of what it means to be human; that one day we will die and all those we love will die.
There are some real gems in this tender, at times challenging and almost always vibrant read. Dear Life by Rachel Clarke answers many of the questions many of us have about death and dying without us having to ask them out loud.
It may, however, take a little persistence on the part of the reader to find the gems, in part because Dear Life is somewhat circuitous perhaps due to its ambition. Clark is a relatively junior doctor who is not afraid to take on big issues; an admirable quality but therein also lies the rub.