There are some real gems in this tender, at times challenging and almost always vibrant read. Dear Life by Rachel Clarke answers many of the questions many of us have about death and dying without us having to ask them out loud.

It may, however, take a little persistence on the part of the reader to find the gems, in part because Dear Life is somewhat circuitous perhaps due to its ambition. Clark is a relatively junior doctor who is not afraid to take on big issues; an admirable quality but therein also lies the rub.