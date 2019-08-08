Darkest Truth by Catherine Kirwan is this weekend’s Eason Irish Times offer

A sneak preview of this Saturday’s book pages

 

Darkest Truth by Catherine Kirwan is this weekend’s Eason Irish Times offer. When you buy the paper, you can pick up the bestselling author’s latest thriller for €4.99, a saving of €6. Read our review by Declan Hughes.

Hazel Gaynor’s The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter has been longlisted for the 2019 HWA Gold Crown for the best historical novel published in the last year, as announced recently by the Historical Writers Association.

The Hinterland Festival for Literature and the Arts is heading to San Francisco for Hinterland: West 2019 in November, and taking Liz Nugent, Hugo Hamilton and Jim Lockhart of Horslips along for the ride.

Saturday’s books coverage extends far and wide. In Weekend Review, Jia Tolentino, an eloquent explainer of contemporary culture in the New Yorker and an essayist often touted as the voice of her generation (something she rejects). talks to Patrick Freyne about her new book, Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self Delusion, and Habiburahman, author of First, They Erased Our Name: a Rohingya speaks , is interviewed by David McKechnie. In the Magazine, Deborah Tannen, author of The language of women’s friendships, talks to Tanya Sweeney. In Ticket, George O’Brien pays tribute to Benedict Kiely on the centenary of his birth; Patrick Freyne has the chats with George RR Martin ahead of Worldcon in Dublin; and Antony Farrell writes about his 35 years as a publisher with Lilliput Press. (I’ve just chatted to him for the next Irish Times Books podcast, in which he tells me his classmates at Harrow called him a bog rat, a racist anti-Irish term I last heard from the lips of the British prime minister’s father, Stanley Johnson on Channel 4.)

Our reviews include Roy Foster on Smyllie’s Ireland: Protestants, Independence, and the Man Who Ran the Irish Times by Caleb Wood Richardson; Jonathan McAloon on Gone to Earth by Maurice Leitch; Eoin McNamee on This Mortal Boy by Fiona Kidman; John Boyne on Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane; Chris Kissane on A 20th-Century Crusade: The Vatican’s Battle to Remake Christian Europe by Giuliana Chamedes; Stephen Philips on Leap of Faith: Hubris, Negligence, and America’s Greatest Foreign Policy Tragedy by Michael Mazarr; Sarah Gilmartin on Skin by EM Reapy; Richard Pine on Essays on John McGahern: Assessing a Literary Legacy edited by Derekv Hand and Eamon Maher; Paul Clements on local history books; and Declan Hughes on the best new crime fiction.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.