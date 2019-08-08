Darkest Truth by Catherine Kirwan is this weekend’s Eason Irish Times offer. When you buy the paper, you can pick up the bestselling author’s latest thriller for €4.99, a saving of €6. Read our review by Declan Hughes.

Hazel Gaynor’s The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter has been longlisted for the 2019 HWA Gold Crown for the best historical novel published in the last year, as announced recently by the Historical Writers Association.

The Hinterland Festival for Literature and the Arts is heading to San Francisco for Hinterland: West 2019 in November, and taking Liz Nugent, Hugo Hamilton and Jim Lockhart of Horslips along for the ride.

Saturday’s books coverage extends far and wide. In Weekend Review, Jia Tolentino, an eloquent explainer of contemporary culture in the New Yorker and an essayist often touted as the voice of her generation (something she rejects). talks to Patrick Freyne about her new book, Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self Delusion, and Habiburahman, author of First, They Erased Our Name: a Rohingya speaks , is interviewed by David McKechnie. In the Magazine, Deborah Tannen, author of The language of women’s friendships, talks to Tanya Sweeney. In Ticket, George O’Brien pays tribute to Benedict Kiely on the centenary of his birth; Patrick Freyne has the chats with George RR Martin ahead of Worldcon in Dublin; and Antony Farrell writes about his 35 years as a publisher with Lilliput Press. (I’ve just chatted to him for the next Irish Times Books podcast, in which he tells me his classmates at Harrow called him a bog rat, a racist anti-Irish term I last heard from the lips of the British prime minister’s father, Stanley Johnson on Channel 4.)

Our reviews include Roy Foster on Smyllie’s Ireland: Protestants, Independence, and the Man Who Ran the Irish Times by Caleb Wood Richardson; Jonathan McAloon on Gone to Earth by Maurice Leitch; Eoin McNamee on This Mortal Boy by Fiona Kidman; John Boyne on Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane; Chris Kissane on A 20th-Century Crusade: The Vatican’s Battle to Remake Christian Europe by Giuliana Chamedes; Stephen Philips on Leap of Faith: Hubris, Negligence, and America’s Greatest Foreign Policy Tragedy by Michael Mazarr; Sarah Gilmartin on Skin by EM Reapy; Richard Pine on Essays on John McGahern: Assessing a Literary Legacy edited by Derekv Hand and Eamon Maher; Paul Clements on local history books; and Declan Hughes on the best new crime fiction.