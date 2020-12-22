D: A Tale of Two Worlds – A Brexit allegory inspired by CS Lewis

D: A Tale of Two Worlds is Michel Faber’s first work of fiction since his announcement in 2014 that he was giving up “serious” novel-writing. The Dutch-Australian author achieved great success with his debut, Under the Skin (which was adapted into a film starring Scarlett Johansson), the Victorian pastiche The Crimson Petal and the White (which became a BBC miniseries) and The Book of Strange New Things about a Christian missionary in outer space.

D is aimed at older children and young teenagers, not exactly a niche audience. As an American book-tour organiser reminds the hero who has discovered and published the eyewitness testimony of a fifth Evangelist in Faber’s The Fire Gospel: “We got a ways to go yet before we top Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.” D is also billed as marking the 150th anniversary of the death of Charles Dickens and claims to feature Dickens as a protagonist alongside a number of video-game-type multiples or composites who generally bear the names of his more cartoonish minor characters. The tale, inspired by CS Lewis, has been understood as an allegory of Brexit Britain (Faber’s home) offering grown-up readers on that landmass the small comfort that, as the export route from Dover to Calais closes, another door to Narnia has opened.