Cruel Britannia: The British empire exposed in all its viciousness

It was no surprise that UK government ministers were quick to boast that theirs was the first country to have a vaccine for Covid-19. For this country has always been keen to advertise its exceptionalism, as attitudes to empire and slavery show. Opinion polls have found that, compared with other Europeans, more Britons see the empire as a good thing and superior to all other empires.

There is also much pride that on slavery the British occupy the moral high ground, having done more than any other country to abolish the practice. These two books go a long way to show what a farrago of nonsense such views are.