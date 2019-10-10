Cruel Acts by Jane Casey is this week’s Irish Times Eason book offer. When you buy The Irish Times, you can also pick up this acclaimed thriller by one of Ireland’s most popular crime writers for just €4.99, a saving of €6. Read our interview with the author and our review of this “relentless, ingenious, irrestible” thriller.

Our books coverage this weekend includes interviews with Phil Coulter, Jung Chang and Philip Pullman and John Self’s running of the rule over the Booker Prize shortlist ahead of Monday’s prize ceremony.

Reviews include Breandán Mac Suibhne on Children of the Troubles by Joe Duffy and Freya McClements; Aidan Dunne on Lucian Freud by William Feaver; Catherine Toal on The Big Yaroo by Pat McCabe; Bryce Evans on Winds of Change: Britain in the Early Sixties by Peter Hennessy; Dani Gill on Chest Pain by Michael Harding; Amanda Bell on Surfacing by Kathleen Jamie; Houman Barekat on Grand Union by Zadie Smith; Sarah on Filter This by Sophie White; Sara keating on the best new children’s books; Rob Doyle on Moby-Dick; and a new poem by the late, great Ciaran Carson.