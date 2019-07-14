There was a time when Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young were regarded as the ultimate supergroup, the equivalent of a latter-day American Beatles and the living embodiment of what was termed the “Woodstock generation”.

Acclaimed as masters of the acoustic ballad in the golden age of the singer-songwriter, they also offered a hard-rocking electric side crystallised in the fiery guitar interaction of Stills and Young. They brought a new sophistication to rock music at the end of the 1960s, utilising invaluable experience gained in classic groups such as the Byrds, the Hollies and Buffalo Springfield.

As both these books frequently attest, their harmonic blend was unique, while their romantic lyrics and penchant for political protest galvanised a devoted following.