Whistleblower narratives are often inspirational: individuals who, defying all odds, see no moral choice but to expose egregious ethical or criminal wrongdoing in the public interest.

Yet Edward Snowden remains marooned in Moscow; Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange in jail. And consider the opprobrium endured by Garda whistleblowers Maurice McCabe and John Wilson. But both men now stand vindicated. McCabe settled with the state, but Wilson has not been so fortunate. After retiring early without full pension, the High Court recently ruled that KBC bank may repossess his family home.