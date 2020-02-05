Crisis of Conscience – Whistleblowing in an Age of Fraud: a vast and very American tome

Book Review: Mueller mixes long investigatory reports with a folksy, novelistic style

Mic Moroney
This is a rangy, passionate, erudite and ultimately tragic screed

This is a rangy, passionate, erudite and ultimately tragic screed

Whistleblower narratives are often inspirational: individuals who, defying all odds, see no moral choice but to expose egregious ethical or criminal wrongdoing in the public interest.

Yet Edward Snowden remains marooned in Moscow; Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange in jail. And consider the opprobrium endured by Garda whistleblowers Maurice McCabe and John Wilson. But both men now stand vindicated. McCabe settled with the state, but Wilson has not been so fortunate. After retiring early without full pension, the High Court recently ruled that KBC bank may repossess his family home.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.