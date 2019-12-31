Were it fiction, Rebecca Gowers’ The Scoundrel Harry Larkyns (W&N, £20) would likely be dismissed as an implausibly racy Victorian-era penny dreadful.

Orphaned at a young age when his parents were massacred at Cawnpore, the young Harry Larkyns grew up to become a Raj wastrel, a feckless spendthrift who resigned his commission with the British army in India and went to fight under Garibaldi in the Franco-Prussian War, pausing only to be awarded the Legion of Honour and inspire a Maupassant short story before high-tailing it for the California goldfields, where he was shot dead, aged 31, by a cuckolded husband.