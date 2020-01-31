Crime fiction: Perfectly paced and plotted mysteries
New releases from Liz Moore, Jeanine Cummins, Jo Spain, Fiona Gartland and more
Liz Moore: Long Bright River examines heroin addiction in Phildelphia through one family’s story
Crime fiction is concerned in the first instance with the detective and in the second with the criminal; the victim has traditionally come in a poor third. It is always easier and invariably more entertaining to pay attention to whodunit rather than to whom it was done.
Research in the genre too often amounts to an uninspiring catalogue of forensic detail and technical specifications, blinding readers with science they neither understand nor care about.