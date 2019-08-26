Coventry review: Formidable yet occasionally funny

Rachel Cusk is as ruthless in her self-awareness as she is in her observations of others

John Self
The reader is confident that, encountering Cusk in any circumstances, he would fall short

The reader is confident that, encountering Cusk in any circumstances, he would fall short

The word that keeps coming to mind when reading this collection of Rachel Cusk’s essays is “formidable”. It describes her intelligence in writing about everything from literature to parenthood (those opposing forces) – but formidable also describes her personality as she reports it in the personal essays that make up the bulk of the book. This reader is confident that, encountering Cusk in any circumstances, he would fall short.

The world repeatedly fails to meet her high standards, no matter how many pieces she writes for the Guardian and the New York Times Magazine to warn it. She is disappointed by people driving too slowly in front of her, by shop staff offering misguided assistance, by a “rude” airport official wearing a “synthetic shirt, black synthetic trousers, a cheap tie,” even by her own parents who regularly stop speaking to her – that is, send her to Coventry (hence the book’s title). Not included is her 2005 piece for the Guardian about the time she joined a local book club, prompting an exodus of other members and an angry response in the letters page.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.