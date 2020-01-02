Considering Grace: Presbyterians and the Troubles review

Gladys Ganiel and Jamie Yohanis’s oral history maps church’s role as peacemaker in NI

Mariane Elliott
Mary Robinson and Dr Andrew Rodgers, a former moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, at a reception in 1994 at Áras an Uachtaráin. Photograph: Frank Miller

Mary Robinson and Dr Andrew Rodgers, a former moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, at a reception in 1994 at Áras an Uachtaráin. Photograph: Frank Miller

The 50th anniversary of the onset of the Troubles has produced a lot of soul-searching. This book is part of that. Do not be put off by the title and the theology which threads though it – it has, after all been conceived by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI). The book takes the form of multiple oral histories and the categories are well-chosen, its key theme how the PCI conducted itself during the Troubles and how that can inform ongoing peacebuilding.

Undeniably, all the churches were in an impossible situation during the Troubles. Witness the images of Catholic priests conducting IRA funerals, particularly during the hunger strikes, giving the impression to detractors that they condoned their activities.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.