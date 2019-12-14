Confessions by St Augustine (c400): A riot of scintillating sinfulness

He fornicates, takes a mistress, blasphemes, either masturbates or has sex in a church

Rob Doyle

St Augustine: No saint as a youth. Illustration: iStock

St Augustine: No saint as a youth. Illustration: iStock

 

Sixteen centuries after they were written, St Augustine’s Confessions might induce in the secular reader a bout of faith-envy. The poignancy in Emil Cioran’s observation hits home: “Obviously God was a solution, and obviously none so satisfactory will ever be found again.”

A solution to what? To the problem of human life, of course. “Have pity on me and heal me,” pleads Augustine of his God, “For you see that I have become a problem to myself, and this is the ailment from which I suffer.” While Augustine’s solution is a hard one for many of us landlocked here in modernity to pull off, the trials that inspired his Confessions are perennially relatable.

In his 40s and a bishop in his native north Africa, Augustine recounts his licentious youth, his decade in thrall to the heretical creed of Manichaeism, and his eventual salvation through faith. Alternating between first- and an eroticised second-person, he disabuses contemporaries who might have assumed he was born impregnably pious. Raised by a Christian mother and a pagan father in what is now Algeria, the young Augustine harboured a devilish trait: he was very horny. They didn’t have Tinder or PornHub back then, yet the lad succumbed repeatedly to temptation, especially when he became a student: “I went to Carthage, where I found myself in the midst of a hissing cauldron of lust.”

The prose (in Pine-Coffin’s feisty translation) really flares up as Augustine lacerates himself for his sins and defilement. He may have renounced Jezebel, but there is a lingual lustiness in his castigation of a youth “inflamed with desire for a surfeit of hell’s pleasures”. He fornicates around, takes a mistress, blasphemes. At one point he either masturbates or has sex in a church. Much of Confessions details the skimmable fine-print of his theological doubts before he finds blissful repose in God’s love. Good for him; I just wish he’d gleaned a few more hot chapters from his years of depravity, when “The evil in me was foul, but I loved it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.