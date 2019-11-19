Collected Stories by Elizabeth Bowen: Literature to be read again and again

Book review: Short stories from yesteryear are cunning and illuminating

Niamh Donnelly
Portrait of Elizabeth Bowen at Bowenscourt

Portrait of Elizabeth Bowen at Bowenscourt

Some years ago, I studied Elizabeth Bowen’s short story Summer Night in a university seminar. Going back over the version I read from then, I found little handwritten notes. “Abstract”, “detail”, “perspectives”, “symbolism”, I had jotted. In the whole story, just one thing was underlined: “‘She’s quite right; we did have a girl,’ he said. ‘But I don’t know how to tell her the kid’s dead.’”

Well. Wow.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.