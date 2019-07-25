Clock Dance by Anne Tyler is this Saturday’s Irish Times Eason offer

Clock Dance by Anne Tyler is this Saturday’s Eason offer in association with The Irish Times. When you buy a copy of the paper, you can also buy the novel for €4.99, a saving of €7. Read our enthusiastic review by the late Eileen Battersby here.

Night Boat to Tangier Kevin Barry has been longlisted for this year’s £50,000 Booker Prize, won last year by Belfast author Anna Burns for Milklman, which has since sold more than 500,000 copies.

Poet, Paula Meehan and award-winning photographer, Dragana Jurišic have created Museum, a book celebrating 14 Henrietta Street, Dublin’s museum of social history. It will be launched this evening by Roddy Doyle

In this Saturday’s books pages, biographer Ian Thomson marks the centenary of Primo Levi’s birth with a reflection on the challenges he faced getting to the essence of the Auschwitz survivor who became one of the most important writers of the 20th century. Paul Murray, editor of Lafcadio Hearn’s Japanese Ghost Stories pays tribute to the neglected writer.

In the Magazine, Manchán Magan profiles the late Paddy McMahon, whose spiritual writings inclusding The Grand Design and A Free Spirit made him an unlikely bestselling author.

Reviews include Breandán Mac Suibhne on Brendan O’Leary’s three-volume A Treatise on Northern Ireland; Peter Murtagh on Medieval Irish Pilgrims to Santiago de Compostela by Bernadette Cunningham; Ian Duhig on A Proper Person to Be Detained by Catherine Czerkawska; Barry Pierce on I Am Sovereign by Nicola Barker; Desmond Traynor on Marilyn and Me by Ji-min Lee; Sarah Gilmartin on Dolores by Lauren Aimee Curtis; and Martina Evans on new poetry colelctions by Vona Groarke, Gabriel Fitzmaurice and Maureen McLane; and Rob Doyle on SCUM Manifesto by Valerie Solanas.