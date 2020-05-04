Cleanness: Moral fastidiousness and S&M in city of Sofia
Garth Greenwell’s explicit novel of interpersonal chemistry and homosexuality engages
Garth Greenwell’s storytelling is so engaging and his sentences so immaculately weighted that they imbue his prose with suppleness and momentum.
“[W]hen he spat on me it was like a spark along the track of my spine, who knows why we take pleasure in such things.”
Garth Greenwell’s second novel – which, like his 2015 debut, What Belongs to You, is narrated by a gay American man living in Bulgaria – is centrally concerned with the problem of pleasure. I use the word “problem” advisedly: if you’re of a sadomasochistic persuasion, getting your fix entails no small measure of risk.