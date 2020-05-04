“[W]hen he spat on me it was like a spark along the track of my spine, who knows why we take pleasure in such things.”

Garth Greenwell’s second novel – which, like his 2015 debut, What Belongs to You, is narrated by a gay American man living in Bulgaria – is centrally concerned with the problem of pleasure. I use the word “problem” advisedly: if you’re of a sadomasochistic persuasion, getting your fix entails no small measure of risk.