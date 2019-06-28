There’s a moment in the 1937 film Stage Door when Ginger Rogers, playing a struggling young actress, gazes down at Manhattan from the apartment of a sleazy theatrical producer who she hopes will give her a job. “I love New York from up here,” she says dreamily. “It’s all rouged and manicured and ready to go out for the evening.”

This sense of New York as a glamorous friend, a partner in crime, someone who looks perfect from a distance but is a little more complicated close up, is an integral part of Elizabeth Gilbert’s delicious new novel.

City of Girls is narrated by Vivian Morris, who is looking back on her youth from the perspective of the early 21st century. The story begins in 1940, when 19-year-old Vivian is sent to New York by her upper middle-class Wasp parents after dropping out of Vassar. Vivian goes to live with her Aunt Peg, who owns a ramshackle theatre in midtown Manhattan where she lives with a number of other eccentrics, including her business partner Olive.