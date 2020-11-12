Children’s books: From earthly delights to guardian snow angels
From Christmas themes to more universal themes of love, loss and mismatched sisters
Ignoring the particular circumstances of these crazy times, how would you describe the world we live in? Sophie Blackall’s longform picture-book is full of answers, crowdsourced from the thousands of children she has met upon her travels across the world.
If You Come to Earth (Chronicle Books, 5+, £12.99), presented in the form of a long letter from a young child to a “Visitor From Outer Space”, zooms in telescopically on “the greeny-blue planet” of Earth, its idiosyncratic beauty, where people live in big cities or in the middle of nowhere and “in all kinds of homes, in all kinds of families”.