Children’s books: From earthly delights to guardian snow angels

Ignoring the particular circumstances of these crazy times, how would you describe the world we live in? Sophie Blackall’s longform picture-book is full of answers, crowdsourced from the thousands of children she has met upon her travels across the world.

If You Come to Earth (Chronicle Books, 5+, £12.99), presented in the form of a long letter from a young child to a “Visitor From Outer Space”, zooms in telescopically on “the greeny-blue planet” of Earth, its idiosyncratic beauty, where people live in big cities or in the middle of nowhere and “in all kinds of homes, in all kinds of families”.