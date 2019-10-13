Michael Harding’s newest read will be familiar to his fans, delivering his usual humour and poetic language in the voice of the philosopher he has come to be known as for his commentary on spirituality, mental health and Irish life.

Chest Pain is perhaps though, more intimate than Harding’s previous books. Dedicated to his wife Cathy, the book is a reflection on love, and his propensity to retreat into solitude when feeling unwell, in this instance, keeping from his ‘beloved’ the signs of an illness that would eventually lead to a heart attack.