Chest Pain: A man, a stent and a campervan

Book review: Michael Harding’s latest read is more intimate than previous books

Dani Gill
Michael Harding photographed at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre, Annaghmakerrig, Co Monaghan. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons / The Irish Times.

Michael Harding photographed at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre, Annaghmakerrig, Co Monaghan. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons / The Irish Times.

Michael Harding’s newest read will be familiar to his fans, delivering his usual humour and poetic language in the voice of the philosopher he has come to be known as for his commentary on spirituality, mental health and Irish life.

Chest Pain is perhaps though, more intimate than Harding’s previous books. Dedicated to his wife Cathy, the book is a reflection on love, and his propensity to retreat into solitude when feeling unwell, in this instance, keeping from his ‘beloved’ the signs of an illness that would eventually lead to a heart attack.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.