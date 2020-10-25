Champagne Football: bursting John Delaney’s bubble

After the weekly instalments of scandal that shook the FAI to its foundations, Champagne Football’s arrival was keenly anticipated and it does not disappoint. It is very well written, and the authors deserve huge credit for not only their diligent reporting on the John Delaney-inspired story as it happened, but also for how their book lays out nearly 30 years of dysfunctional governance at the troubled association.

For those not familiar with the biggest scandal in Ireland’s football history, the book provides a useful timeline for the rise and fall of FAI chief executive Delaney, setting out the story’s key protagonists and a chronology of Delaney’s tenure.