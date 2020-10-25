Champagne Football: bursting John Delaney’s bubble

Book Review: A damning tale of dysfunctional governance at the FAI

Gareth Farrelly
A level of forensic detail make the damning conclusions on John Delaney’s FAI regime all the more impactful.

A level of forensic detail make the damning conclusions on John Delaney’s FAI regime all the more impactful.

After the weekly instalments of scandal that shook the FAI to its foundations, Champagne Football’s arrival was keenly anticipated and it does not disappoint. It is very well written, and the authors deserve huge credit for not only their diligent reporting on the John Delaney-inspired story as it happened, but also for how their book lays out nearly 30 years of dysfunctional governance at the troubled association.

For those not familiar with the biggest scandal in Ireland’s football history, the book provides a useful timeline for the rise and fall of FAI chief executive Delaney, setting out the story’s key protagonists and a chronology of Delaney’s tenure.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.