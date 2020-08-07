Catching the Worm: Examining the motivation behind scientific research

Towards the close of his new memoir, Dr William Campbell, who in 2015 won the Nobel Prize for his part in the discovery of a drug that can cure river blindness, reflects on the human impact of research in science.

Recalling the decision of US pharmaceutical giant Merck, where he worked as a researcher for more than 30 years, to make the drug ivermectin freely available to those suffering from the disease, the now nonagenarian writes: “It was the right thing to do . . . built on the heroic tropical field-work of those who established the human safety and effectiveness of the drug . . . an undertaking that led to a transformation in individual lives.”