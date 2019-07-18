“The verb is the writer sticking his nose in,” Elmore Leonard famously wrote in his rules for fiction. The award-winning American crime writer was referring to dialogue attribution – advocating the use of the word “said” – but it’s a good principle for verbs in general. Of course a strong, distinctive verb can do much to elevate a line, but the wrong verb can be worse than boring old “to be”.

From the opening pages of Call Him Mine, the debut from Irish writer Tim MacGabhann, his choice of verbs draws attention to the writing and takes the reader out of the story. Billed as a literary crime novel set in the dark heart of Mexico, the busy storyline – drug cartels, police corruption, murdered journalists, a love story, a quest for revenge, a second and underdeveloped love story – is made busier still with the choice of language.

In the opening section, the narrator Andrew, an Irish journalist in Poza Rica, Mexico, discovers a dead body whose “teeth climbed black” before he sees “a wounded dog clitter past”. Over the next few pages, more of the same: “His boots gritted as he shifted for the right angle … tyres squalled ... my breath skittered loose grit ... the sky loured ... cold gulp rocked my throat ... Lucio glugged a bottle over the floor”. These are descriptions that aim at literary but miss the mark in terms of accuracy. That dog, meanwhile, is later to be found “jogging out of sight”.