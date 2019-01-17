Buy Fire and Fury by Michael Woolf for just €4.99 with The Irish Times at Eason

A sneak preview of Saturday’s books pages

 

Coming up in the books pages in The Irish Times this Saturday, Anne Griffin, author of When All Is Said, discusses the chance meeting that inspired her debut; Geraldine Quigley, author of Music Love Drugs War, talks about capturing her youth in Derry, where the tug of the Troubles dragged down even disaffected post-punk teenagers; and Joe Cleary salutes the late Pascale Casanova, a French champion of Irish writing.

Our reviews include John Boyne on Billy O’Callaghan’s My Coney Island Baby; Jonathan McAloon on The Wall by John Lanchester; Seán Hewitt on Out of the Woods by Luke Turner; Rob Doyle on Turbulence by David Szalay and, in his Old Favourites column, Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Notes from Underground; NJ McGarrigle on The Sopranos Sessions; Stephen Philips on Camelot’s End: Kennedy vs Carter and the Fight That Broke the Democratic Party; Michael O’Higgins on Counterparts, edited by Danielle McLaughlin; Henrietta McKervery on Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obiama; David Hayden on Not Working by Josh Cohen; Sarah Gilmartin on Golden Child by Claire Adam; Claire Hennessy on the best new YA fiction; and a new poem by Bernard O’Donoghue.

If all of that wasn’t enough, purchasers of The Irish Times in Eason’s this weekend can also buy Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff for just €4.99, a big saving of €7. The greatest offer ever?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.