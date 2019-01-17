Buy Fire and Fury by Michael Woolf for just €4.99 with The Irish Times at Eason
A sneak preview of Saturday’s books pages
Coming up in the books pages in The Irish Times this Saturday, Anne Griffin, author of When All Is Said, discusses the chance meeting that inspired her debut; Geraldine Quigley, author of Music Love Drugs War, talks about capturing her youth in Derry, where the tug of the Troubles dragged down even disaffected post-punk teenagers; and Joe Cleary salutes the late Pascale Casanova, a French champion of Irish writing.
Our reviews include John Boyne on Billy O’Callaghan’s My Coney Island Baby; Jonathan McAloon on The Wall by John Lanchester; Seán Hewitt on Out of the Woods by Luke Turner; Rob Doyle on Turbulence by David Szalay and, in his Old Favourites column, Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Notes from Underground; NJ McGarrigle on The Sopranos Sessions; Stephen Philips on Camelot’s End: Kennedy vs Carter and the Fight That Broke the Democratic Party; Michael O’Higgins on Counterparts, edited by Danielle McLaughlin; Henrietta McKervery on Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obiama; David Hayden on Not Working by Josh Cohen; Sarah Gilmartin on Golden Child by Claire Adam; Claire Hennessy on the best new YA fiction; and a new poem by Bernard O’Donoghue.
If all of that wasn’t enough, purchasers of The Irish Times in Eason’s this weekend can also buy Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff for just €4.99, a big saving of €7. The greatest offer ever?