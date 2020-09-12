Burning the Books: A History of Knowledge Under Attack

Since humanity began writing down information (usually, at the beginning, for taxation or religious purposes) on clay tablets, that information has been in constant danger of attack, for reasons to do with conflict, religion, imperialism, stupidity and tragic accident.

Book burning has been, and continues to be, a highly symbolic ritual, signifying rejection of certain versions of humanity’s experience and the elevation of the one true version favoured by the arsonists. The Nazis excelled at it, as do Islamic State today, but they had plenty of precursors.