Early in 1967, an impecunious young Derry songwriter was working in his attic office in London’s West End. Phil Coulter was then almost 25 years old, and still a rookie: the music business, then as now, was a tough environment, and Coulter was on a steep learning curve.

He and his writing partner Bill Martin had decided to submit to the BBC’s Song for Europe, which selected the United Kingdom’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest.