Browser reviews: Tender coming of age story in 1970s Dublin

Also Irish ghost stories and Buddhist influences in Japanese Tales of Lafcadio Hearn

Doreen Finn, author of Night Swimming: ‘The story feels like a shimmering vision in the heat’

Doreen Finn, author of Night Swimming: ‘The story feels like a shimmering vision in the heat’

 

Night Swimming

By Doreen Finn

Mercier, €16.99

When Americans move into the flat downstairs, nine-year-old Megan’s world expands. Until now life with her mother Gemma, a single parent and lonely artist, and her grandmother Sarah has been quiet, routine, contained. The arrival of older, more sophisticated Beth, her mother Judith and father Chris upsets their balanced lives, bringing disquiet and passion into the summer heatwave of 1976. Languid and dream-like, the story feels like a shimmering vision in the heat, capturing both a love affair and a terrible accident with the same lyricism. Evoking Dublin of the time and the exotic otherness of the visitors, it’s atmospheric and tender in its depiction of a young girl on the brink of maturity. – Ruth McKee

Japanese Tales

Lafcadio Hearn

Princeton, £17.99

Greek-born, Irish-raised and US immigrant Lafcadio Hearn transformed from a well-known late 19th-century American writer into a much-loved (in his adopted country) exponent of Japanese culture in less than a decade, at roughly the same time as Japan rapidly changed from a traditional feudal society into a great industrial power. With Greek myths and Celtic folktales in his blood, he became a hugely successful writer, as famous in Japan as Twain, Poe and Stevenson. Much exiled, he found a home finally in Japan, where he married, changed his name and embraced its mythical, patriarchal, samurai past and produced 12 major books on the country. The stories in this collection are a mixture of folktales, fairytales and ghost stories, with strong Buddhist and Shinto influences. Although they are based on Japanese originals, Hearn hones, changes and retells them, at times exaggerating for effect, as he developed an almost surrealist style that was concise and diverse. The Dream of a Summer Day shows the universality of fairytales – it’s similar to the story of Oisín and Tír na nÓg – whereas The Story of Mimi-Nashi-Hoichi is a ghost story with a difference. – Brian Maye

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.