Browser: Christopher Eccleston offers a haunting meditation on fatherhood

I Love the Bones of You: My Father and the Making of Me

by Christopher Eccleston

Simon & Schuster, £20

Christopher Eccleston is well known for his portrayal of complex and often marginalised characters, and this account of his life and career to date sheds some light on the philosophy behind his particular acting craft. Eccleston bills the book as an exploration of an essentially “ordinary” yet truly extraordinary man in the figure of his father, and the impact this man had on his life, his values and his character. Deeply personal revelations and insights resonate throughout the book, with Eccleston commenting in depth on his struggles with anorexia and mental health issues. A celebration of the particular in the universal, written in an accessible, conversational style, Eccleston has produced a haunting meditation on identity, fatherhood, and the interconnectedness that both oppresses and saves us. – Becky Long

The Sea Cloak and Other Stories

by Nayrouz Qarmout

Comma Press, £9.99

These stories give insights into life in Gaza, without melodrama or exaggeration, and in language that is clear and rich. They tell of ordinary lives, mainly those of women, lived in one of the most volatile places on Earth. Stories such as The Sea Cloak, The Long Braid and Breastfeeding convey the struggle of girls and women to assert themselves against the restraints parents and conservative teachers would impose on them. Black Grapes shows the vicious racism of an Israeli illegal settler and his utter indifference to a Palestinian life. White Lilies is a powerful and shocking story involving a drone killing and the maiming of a little girl – the callous brutality is heartrending. But this book isn’t about victims; it’s about the triumph of managing to live in appalling circumstances. – Brian Maye

Resist! How to be an Activist in the Age of Defiance

by Michael Segalov

Huck, £14.99

Here is a very timely book – a sort of Protest For Dummies. From the first chapter, titled Bash Down Doors – about identifying who has the power to affect change re the issue you are protesting – this book covers all bases in your campaign efforts. It’s one part PR and marketing, one part legal advice, one part nuts and bolts of protest (meeting points, post-action debriefing, protest paraphernalia: banners, placards etc) and one part protest pep talk: “Respond to accusations by stating that the right to protest is at the heart of any democracy.” There are many excellent case studies of successful campaigns from around the world (eg Black Lives Matter) that provide both practical information and inspiration. Succinct content and excellent graphics. – Kevin Gildea