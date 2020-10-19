Britain and Europe in a Troubled World: A wise guide to a conflicted relationship
Vernon Bogdanor’s elegant work could be crowded out by brasher Brexit books – that would be a pity, writes Paschal Donohoe
That fateful Brexit vote has led to a publishing boom on the topic. Photograph: Getty Images
I will never forget the moment I realised that the United Kingdom would vote for Brexit. It was in Newcastle upon Tyne, where I was speaking at a public meeting organised for the Irish community. An attendee opened up his contribution by saying that he had left Northern Ireland after a bomb was discovered under his car. He went on to praise the peace process. I assumed that this would alert him to the risks of Brexit for Northern Ireland, and would lead to a Remain vote.
How wrong I was.