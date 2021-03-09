Bright Burning Things by Lisa Harding: Peering into the core of maternal love

Motherhood can bring out the worst in a woman. This uncomfortable truth glitters like broken glass throughout Lisa Harding’s compelling novel about an alcoholic actress.

Bright Burning Things opens like a thriller. A woman frolics with her four-year-old son and shaggy black dog in the sea. The family appears charmingly disinhibited, the mother, Sonya, swimming in bra and pants, registering her sensations in a choppy, canny, voice. Thrilled to a fever pitch by her son’s hand in hers and something that she calls her imp, which could be alcohol, mental illness or artistic genius, she surges through salty water. There’s a hint of Sonya’s old, applauded role as Juliet in her euphoria at “the sunlight refracted like so many stars”.