Boost for readers and authors as Irish bookshops back online

Many of Ireland’s major bookshops are back in business online, providing a big boost to readers and authors, particularly those who have just been published. Due to the temporary closure of many suppliers, however, some are operating off a reduced stock. Here are links to some key retailers: Easons (easons.com) Kennys (kennys.ie); Dubray (dubray.ie); the Gutter Bookshop (gutterbokshop.com); No Alibis (noalibis.com); Books Upstairs; O’Mahony’s (omahonys.ie); Woodbine Books (woodbinebooks.ie); The Company of Books (thecompanyofbooks.ie); Raven Books (ravenbooks.ie); Swan River Press (swanriverpress.ie) and Sheelagh na Gig (sheelaghnagig.com), among others.

Cúirt 2020 is taking place online from April 23rd-25th. Tickets are free if you book at Cuirt.ie. All ticketholders will get a reminder email on the day. There is an optional donation button and all proceeds go to Cúirt 2020 authors. Check out the Cúirt YouTube channel. Highlights include Mary Costello and Alan McMonagle at 5.30pm and Eimear McBride with Edel Coffey at 7.30pm on Thursday 23rd; Sara Baume with Sinead Gleeson at 1pm; Elaine Feeney with Lisa McInerney at 5.30pm; and Anne Enright with Rick O’Shea at 7.30pm on the 24th; and Rob Doyle at 1pm and Jan Carson and Kevin Barry with Peggy Hughes at 7.30pm on the 25th.

Little Island founder and publisher Siobhán Parkinsonhas decided to step back from her full-time role and assume the position of consulting publisher. Parkinson, the author of some 30 books and Ireland’s first Laureate na nÓg (Children’s Laureate), set up the firm in 2010. Matthew Parkinson-Bennett steps uop from his role as editor to succeed her as publisher. Before joining Little Island, he worked as development editor at Oxford University Press and legal editor at Round Hall-Thomson Reuters. Kate McNamara is the new marketing manager and Elizabeth Goldrick is the new publishing administrator.

Saturday’s books pages feature an interview with Peep Show actor Robert Webb about Come Again, his debut novel which follows his hit memoir How Not to Be a Boy. In the Magazine, Patrick Freyne talk s to Sarah Webb who has gathered reflections of how some talented, thoughtful young people are living now. Reviews include John Self on Notes from an Apocalypse by Mark O’Connell; Mia Colleran on Funny Weather: Art in an Emergency by Olivia Laing; Donald Clarke on Apropos of Nothing by Woody Allen; Lucy Sweeney Byrne on Hashim & Family by Shahnaz Ahsan and ; Niamh Donnelly on I Want You to Know We’re Still Here by Esther Safran Foer; Liam Cagney on Heavy by Dan Franklin; Declan Burke on the best new crime fiction; and John Boyne on All This Could be Yours by Jami Attenberg.