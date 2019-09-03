Booker Prize shortlist to be revealed this morning

The 2019 Booker Prize shortlist will be announced at 10.30am today. Night Boat to Tangier by Kevin Barry is the only Irish novelon the longlist for the £50,000 prize, which was won last year by Belfast author Anna Burns for Milkman. Her novel, about a young woman preyed upon by a paramilitary in Troubles-era Belfast, has since sold more than half a million copies.

Former winners Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie are also on the longlist, for The Testaments, a sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, and Quichotte, a reworking of Don Quixote.

Other well-known names on contention include Jeanette Winterson for Frankissstein and John Lanchester for The Wall. Max Porter, whose debut Grief is a Thing with Feathers, was adapted for a successful stage play, has been longlisted for his follow-up, Lanny. Deborah Levy, previously shortlisted for Hot Milk (2016) and Swimming Home (2011), is longlisted for The Man Who Saw Everything, which comes out next month.

Authors with Nigerian connections are a strong presence on this year’s longlist. Oyinkan Braithwaite’s My Sister, The Serial Killer is the only debut to make the cut, having already been shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction. Anglo-Nigerian author Bernardine Evaristo is listed for Girl, Woman, Other and Chigozie Obioma for An Orchestra of Minorities. Mexican-Italian Valeria Luiselli makes the list with her first novel written in English; bestselling Turkish author Elif Shafak for 10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World; and Anglo-US writer Lucy Ellmann for her one-sentence, 1,000 page epic Ducks, Newburyport.