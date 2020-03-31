This year’s Booker International longlist gives rise to some puzzlement and controversy. Why, for example, was the careless, cantankerous writing of Michel Houellebecq chosen over the depth and intricacy of László Krasznahorkai?

Then there’s Red Dog by Willem Anker, translated by Michiel Heyns (Pushkin Press, £16.99), a novel which owes far too much to the biblical cadences of Cormac McCarthy.